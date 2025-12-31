Alberta News

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz quits cabinet, to leave soon as MLA

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is quitting cabinet and says she will also soon be leaving the legislature altogether.

Schulz made the announcement on social media.

She says she has offered her resignation from cabinet effective Friday and will step down as the United Conservative legislature member for Calgary-Shaw by May.

Schulz did not offer a specific reason for leaving except to say, "timing is everything" and that it was time to pursue new opportunities.

She said she is proud of the work she and Premier Danielle Smith have done and will continue to support both Smith and the party.

Smith, in a statement, thanked Schulz for her work and says Grant Hunter will be sworn in as the next environment minister.