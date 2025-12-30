Alberta News

Toronto woman, 47, dies on mountain at Banff ski resort

Woman dies on the slopes

Photo: Banff Sunshine Village Sunshine's Strawberry Express chair

Police say a 47-year-old woman from Toronto died while skiing at a Banff ski resort on Saturday afternoon.

Alberta RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says both STARS and local paramedics were called to the Banff Sunshine Village for an injured skier just after 3:30 local time.

The woman was located in an area of trees and deep snow just off the Banff Avenue ski path, a green run at the resort.

Savinkoff says first responders were unable to revive the skier and she was declared dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the woman's death has not been determined but Savinkoff says it's not considered suspicious.