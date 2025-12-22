276398
Alberta News  

Proposed referendum question approved on Alberta separation

Referendum question sorted

Jack Farrell, The Canadian Press - Dec 22, 2025 / 3:01 pm | Story: 590791

Alberta's election agency says it has approved a proposed referendum question on the province separating from Canada.

The question: Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?

Elections Alberta says the proponent — the Alberta Prosperity Project — has until early January to appoint a financial officer for the petition, after which signature collection can begin.

If the group collects just under 178,000 signatures in four months, the question would be put to Albertans in a referendum.

The question is similar to one the same group previously submitted, but it was held up in court for review.

The provincial government changed its referendum rules earlier this month.

 

