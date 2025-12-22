Alberta News
Proposed referendum question approved on Alberta separation
Referendum question sorted
Canadian flags line a street in High River, Alta., Wednesday, May 7, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Click here to view gallery
Alberta's election agency says it has approved a proposed referendum question on the province separating from Canada.
The question: Do you agree that the province of Alberta should cease to be a part of Canada to become an independent state?
Elections Alberta says the proponent — the Alberta Prosperity Project — has until early January to appoint a financial officer for the petition, after which signature collection can begin.
If the group collects just under 178,000 signatures in four months, the question would be put to Albertans in a referendum.
The question is similar to one the same group previously submitted, but it was held up in court for review.
The provincial government changed its referendum rules earlier this month.
More Alberta News
Webcam provided by Skyline Webcams
RECENT STORIES
- Cross country trails openKelowna - 3:23 pm
- Wind pushes fire to homesKamloops - 3:22 pm
- Modern Family actress diesEntertainment - 3:03 pm
- Referendum question sortedEdmonton - 3:01 pm
- 1 dead after flash flooding Northern California - 3:00 pm
© 2025 Castanet.net