Blast at Alberta rink cracked concrete block walls, but no one was injured

Damage is shown following an explosion at an ice rink in the town of Taber, Alta. in this Dec. 2025 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Town of Taber (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

An explosion that rocked an ice rink in southern Alberta was so powerful it shifted some walls, according to town officials, although no injuries were reported.

The Town of Taber confirms in a news release the blast and subsequent fire at its community centre on Wednesday afternoon was from an explosion in the area of the Zamboni room for the small ice arena, one of two rinks at the facility.

The centre was evacuated and everyone was accounted for.

The release says lots of glass was smashed, interior walls shifted from their original positions, concrete block walls were cracked and gas lines were damaged.

Both ice rinks, the curling club as well as an auditorium, are now closed, but an aquatics centre remains open.

The news release says the ammonia system at the facility was immediately isolated, adding that it was not damaged.

"Qualified specialists are removing ammonia from the system as a precautionary measure," the town's latest update on Wednesday said.

"There is no ongoing risk to public safety."

The town says its recreation staff don't know yet how skating, hockey, curling, or other ice-based programming will be affected.

It has said the cause of the blast isn't clear.