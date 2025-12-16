Alberta shuts down supervised drug consumption site in Edmonton hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press A man waits to enter the Safeworks supervised consumption site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre in Calgary, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A supervised drug consumption site in Edmonton is closing today.

Recovery Alberta confirms, in line with an earlier announcement, the site at the Royal Alexandra Hospital is being shuttered.

The site was for exclusive use of patients at the downtown hospital.

When the closure was previously announced, the Alberta government said the site would be replaced with a treatment-focused alternative, but it's not clear when that unit might be operational.

The closure leaves two remaining Edmonton supervised consumption sites, where substance users can access clean supplies for drug use and supervision in case of an overdose.

In Lethbridge, city council recently asked the province to shut down its overdose prevention site, and Calgary's only site is expected to close next year.