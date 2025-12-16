Man seriously injured following police officer-involved shooting in Calgary

Photo: The Canadian Press A Calgary Police Service logo is seen on a vehicle parked at headquarters in Calgary, Alta., April 9, 2020. One man has been injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Calgary LRT station THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Police say a man was seriously injured after an officer-involved shooting at a light-rail train station this morning.

Police say officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Dalhousie CTrain station in northwest Calgary and were involved in a shooting that resulted in the serious injury of one individual.

They say officers and bystanders were not injured in the shooting.

Calgary police said on social media there was no further risk to the public, but did not provide further details.

The CTrain station remains closed as police continue to investigate.

The city says shuttle buses are being sent out to help impacted travellers.