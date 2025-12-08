Alberta government refusing questions from NDP legislature member over remark

Photo: The Canadian Press Marlin Schmidt, who served as advanced education minister under former premier Rachel Notley, says he has no plans to apologize. Schmidt was sworn in as a new cabinet minister in Edmonton, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government and a member of the Opposition NDP are in a standoff over questions in the legislature.

Smith’s United Conservatives say they'll no longer respond to questions from Edmonton legislature member Marlin Schmidt until he publicly apologizes for a remark he made last week during question period.

Schmidt had asked Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides if he planned to "let more sexual predators off the hook" or change rules for informing parents of serious incidents at daycares. It was reported that a young girl had been sexually assaulted at a daycare in Schmidt's constituency, but the operator hadn't informed parents for two months.

When Schmidt started to ask a question on another topic Monday, government house leader Joseph Schow announced the government wouldn't engage until Schmidt apologized.

Schmidt, a former advanced education minister, said he stands by his earlier comment and won't apologize. He then tried to ask another question.

"(Schmidt) has a history of making despicable, defamatory comments in this chamber that he has not apologized for," Schow responded, repeating the UCP won't answer his questions until there's an apology.

Schmidt replied: "The only people who deserve an apology are the parents of Willowbrae Academy, and they haven't got anything from this government."

Schmidt's original remark that started the feud was in relation to an incident at Willowbrae Academy, a daycare centre his riding.

CBC Edmonton reported that parents of the daycare were told there had been a "serious incident," and further details were only shared after the parent of the complainant spoke at a town hall.

A former daycare worker was charged in July but had already left the country. The Alberta Crown Prosecution Service was not immediately able to provide updates on the case.

Schmidt, in question period last week, called on the education minister to put the responsibility of informing parents on the ministry rather than leaving it with daycare operators, who Schmidt said have "every incentive to hide incidents that threaten profits rather than protect children."

Nicolaides said if there were opportunities to make sure parents would be informed sooner, he'd look into it.

Schow said Schmidt's comment was "despicable and disgusting."

"Until an apology is rendered, the government will no longer be taking questions from the member from Edmonton-Gold Bar."

Speaker Ric McIver's office said in an email that Opposition members have a right to ask questions in the house, but cabinet ministers are not required to answer.

Schmidt told reporters he was surprised by the government's move to shut down his questions.

He thought the matter was resolved, he said, since he withdrew his comment the same day. McIver had also asked Schmidt to apologize and, even though Schmidt did not, the Speaker declared the issue settled.

"I'm representing the interests of the parents whose children were harmed at this daycare," Schmidt said.

"It's right for them to ask for the government to change their policies to prevent this from happening in the future."

Schow's press secretary, Hunter Baril, said in an email that Schmidt has repeatedly used "unparliamentary, defamatory language" in the house and "accosted" government members elsewhere in the legislature.

"MLAs will often be asked to apologize for unparliamentary remarks, and it is done so willingly. In the absence of any apology, the government will no longer be taking questions from the member for Edmonton-Gold Bar."

The United Conservative Party caucus also voted to adjourn for the afternoon rather than sit through the last period of private member's business scheduled for the current session.

It means any motion or bill tabled by the Opposition now won't be heard or debated until spring, as the legislature is expected to break this week.

NDP health critic Sarah Hoffman told reporters the government showed its entitlement by adjourning the day early.

"They believe that this is their sandbox and they get to set all the rules and decide who talks about what," she said.

"The government only wants to talk for a very limited amount of time about the things that they want to talk about. And, even then, they won't talk about it for long."

Baril said the session, which was set to continue Monday night with government business, has gone two weeks longer than planned. He said the NDP also turned down an offer to have extra time to debate contentious bills, including those affecting transgender people.

He said the NDP had repeatedly asked for more debate time.

"We took them at their word and made the offer, which was refused, and so the house was adjourned until the evening," he said.