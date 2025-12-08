Country singer Corb Lund gets OK to launch anti-coal petition drive in Alberta

Photo: The Canadian Press Singer Corb Lund, centre, sings on land proposed for coal mine development in the eastern slopes of the Livingstone range south west of Longview, Alta., Wednesday, June 16, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta singer Corb Lund has been given the go-ahead to start collecting signatures for a petition to ask the province to pass a law banning new coal mining on the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains.

Elections Alberta posted the official OK on its website.

Lund has said he's seeking the intervention as new mines could threaten land and water in the area.

He needs to gather signatures equal to 10 per cent of votes cast in the last general election — almost 178,000.

If successful, the legislature would consider passing a law to ban coal mining or send it to a provincewide vote.

Lund has received multiple Juno and Canadian Country Music Association nominations and awards.