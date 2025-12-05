Man charged with arson after Calgary police say Teslas were torched

Photo: The Canadian Press Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Godofredo A. Vásquez

Calgary police say a 38-year-old man faces arson charges after allegedly setting fire to Teslas earlier this year.

Police say in a news release that the charges follow two of the electric vehicles being set on fire in March.

In the first instance, police say a woman parked her 2023 Tesla Model Y at a charging station on March 18 and later found the vehicle ablaze.

Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set with an accelerant.

Police say an accelerant was also used to deliberately set fire to a Tesla Cybertruck the following night at a Tesla storage lot.

They say that assistance from the public helped identify the suspect, and that his DNA was confirmed at the scene of one of the fires.

The accused is scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 12.

Right after police told the public about the fires in March, police advised Tesla owners to put their cars in sentry mode when parked in non-secure areas. They said the feature engages the vehicle’s camera system to record suspicious activity around the vehicle, and notifies the owner.