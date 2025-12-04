West Fraser to curtail High Level, Alta., mill; 190 jobs affected

Photo: The Canadian Press Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it plans to indefinitely curtail work at its northern Alberta mill.

The move is expected to affect 190 employees, but the Vancouver-based wood products company says it will try to find them work at its other operations.

West Fraser says the cuts at the High Level mill will happen in the spring, after an orderly wind-down and consumption of its existing log supply.

It says the decision is the result of a significant weakening in demand for oriented strand board, which is used in residential construction, repair and remodelling and industrial applications.

The company is expecting to take a $200 million charge in its fourth-quarter results due to the reductions at High Level.

West Fraser also says it will indefinitely idle one of its production lines for oriented strand board in Georgia, which has been off-line since late 2023.