Petitioner looking to recall Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says application approved

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith provides an update on teacher bargaining in Calgary, on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A woman looking to launch a recall petition to oust Alberta Premier Danielle Smith from her seat in the legislature says her campaign has been officially approved.

Heather VanSnick says she has received a letter from Elections Alberta saying she will be getting the go-ahead to start the petition drive against Smith.

VanSnick cannot begin collecting signatures yet because Smith still has a week to file a response before the three-month petition campaign is formally recognized.

Once it goes ahead, it’s a lengthy, multistage process — and 14 other members of Smith’s United Conservative caucus are already facing recall campaigns.

VanSnick says Smith needs to be removed as the MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat because she has failed to consult and represent residents.

Smith has not responded to a request for comment, but a United Conservative caucus spokesperson says the recall process was meant for major breaches of duty, and not for policy disagreements.