Petitioner looking to recall Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says application approved
Recall effort hits premier
A woman looking to launch a recall petition to oust Alberta Premier Danielle Smith from her seat in the legislature says her campaign has been officially approved.
Heather VanSnick says she has received a letter from Elections Alberta saying she will be getting the go-ahead to start the petition drive against Smith.
VanSnick cannot begin collecting signatures yet because Smith still has a week to file a response before the three-month petition campaign is formally recognized.
Once it goes ahead, it’s a lengthy, multistage process — and 14 other members of Smith’s United Conservative caucus are already facing recall campaigns.
VanSnick says Smith needs to be removed as the MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat because she has failed to consult and represent residents.
Smith has not responded to a request for comment, but a United Conservative caucus spokesperson says the recall process was meant for major breaches of duty, and not for policy disagreements.
