Toddler dead, baby girl in critical condition after fire breaks out in Edmonton home

Toddler dies in house fire

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton police badge seen in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Police say a two-year-old boy has died and a baby girl is fighting for her life in hospital after a fire broke out in a townhouse in Edmonton.

Police say three adults and four children were in the home when the fire happened Friday in the northeastern part of the city.

They say the boy was declared dead at the scene and the baby was rushed to hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say a woman also remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A man and eight-year-old girl were sent to hospital but have since been released while a second man and a 10-year-old girl were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

"As always when a sudden death occurs outside of a health-care setting, police are investigating the nature of the two-year-old’s death," Edmonton police said in a news release Wednesday.