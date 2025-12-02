Alberta's revamped police watchdog organization begins operation
Police have new watchdog
Alberta's Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says a new streamlined commission will give citizens a fair and transparent process for complaints about police.
Ellis says the Police Review Commission is now operational.
The commission will receive complaints, conduct investigations and oversee disciplinary hearings previously handled by a patchwork of agencies and police forces.
Ellis says a single body improves transparency, accountability and consistency of decisions.
Complaints will be assessed on three levels, from non-criminal misconduct to serious cases involving deaths.
Ellis says former police officers are with the commission, able to provide critical on-the-job detail on how investigations are conducted.
"You have to bring in somebody who has experience,” Ellis told a news conference Monday.
“Just understand that that particular body will be independent from the policing organizations.”
