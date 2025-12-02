Alberta News

Alberta's revamped police watchdog organization begins operation

Police have new watchdog

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis answers media questions as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith looks on at an availability in Calgary on August 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Alberta's Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says a new streamlined commission will give citizens a fair and transparent process for complaints about police.

Ellis says the Police Review Commission is now operational.

The commission will receive complaints, conduct investigations and oversee disciplinary hearings previously handled by a patchwork of agencies and police forces.

Ellis says a single body improves transparency, accountability and consistency of decisions.

Complaints will be assessed on three levels, from non-criminal misconduct to serious cases involving deaths.

Ellis says former police officers are with the commission, able to provide critical on-the-job detail on how investigations are conducted.

"You have to bring in somebody who has experience,” Ellis told a news conference Monday.

“Just understand that that particular body will be independent from the policing organizations.”