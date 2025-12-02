Alberta News

Forever Canada petition opposing Alberta separation has signature goal verified

Will a referendum be held?

Photo: The Canadian Press Former conservative deputy premier and head organizer of the Forever Canadian petition, Thomas Lukaszuk pictured in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A citizen-led petition affirming Alberta should remain part of Canada has been verified by elections officials and is now on its way to the legislature.

In a statement, Elections Alberta says it accepts that more than 400,000 citizens signed the petition spearheaded by former provincial deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk.

That exceeds the legally required minimum to force a plebiscite by more than 100,000 names.

By law, the issue now moves to the legislature where a committee can decide whether to proceed with a referendum on the topic.

Lukaszuk said he engineered the petition to counter calls and demands for separatism in some quarters.

Despite the details outlined in the petition application, Lukaszuk said he opposes a referendum and would prefer Premier Danielle Smith and other legislature members affirm the province's place in Canada.

"My petition gives her the option to call my question in the legislature and let all MLAs freely vote and declare whether they believe that Alberta should remain in Canada or not," Lukaszuk said in an interview Monday.

Lukaszuk said he fears a referendum could repel business investment from the province and further divide Albertans already facing simmering separatism sentiments.

"She can call a referendum, but I would advise her against that," he said. "Referenda on cases like this are too divisive."

Since the end of the collection period in late October, Lukaszuk has been preparing a referendum campaign, he said, in case the provincial government calls a referendum on Alberta's split from Canada.

He said he hopes that campaign strategy never has to be put into practice.