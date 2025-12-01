Alberta News

Calgary man found guilty of three terrorism-related charges tied to ISIS

Convicted of helping ISIS

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A Calgary man has been found guilty of three counts of participation in a terrorist group relating to activities in the Middle East over a decade ago.

Jamal Borhot was convicted after being charged with travelling to Syria in 2013 to assist in the terrorist activities of ISIS.

“The accused knew he was part of a terrorist organization and knew their goals," Justice Corina Dario told Borhot in Court of King's Bench Monday.

““The accused knew of or was willfully blind that this was a terrorist group. He was prepared to kill for his beliefs.

“He used firearms with the intention to kill anyone who was not Muslim. These are terrorist activities."

Borhot has yet to be sentenced.

It's the latest step in a five-year legal odyssey that began after Mounties charged Borhot in 2020.

The case dragged its way through the courts to the point Borhot made an unsuccessful attempt to have the case tossed due to delays.

Borhot’s co-accused and cousin, Hussein Borhot, pleaded guilty in a separate trial in 2002 and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.