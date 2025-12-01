Alberta News

Alberta's Smith says her United Conservative Party is not a separatist party

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to media prior to the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party isn't a separatist party.

Last week's historic energy deal between Alberta and Ottawa was met with skepticism, and at multiple points by boos, by members at the party's annual convention over the weekend.

Leaders in the party's separatist camp, meanwhile, received standing ovations and raucous applause and a number of pro-separation candidates were elected to party board positions.

Asked today by reporters if she thinks her party is now a separatist party, Smith said "No."

She says most of the party's board are aligned with her and the belief that Alberta can exist within Confederation, but she says some members will need to see more from Ottawa before their desire for independence is quelled.

Smith says the energy file is just one of many that her party members have issues with and that she has more work to do to convince them staying in Canada is the right move.