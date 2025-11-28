Alberta News

Alberta's Smith says recall petitions distracting from government's 'amazing' work

Recall petitions distracting?

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally, left, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, announces a voting period for Alberta's new licence plates in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says recall petitions against 14 of her caucus members have become a distraction from the "amazing" things her government is doing.

Smith made the comment while fielding questions from members at the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting in Edmonton.

She repeated that the government is still consulting on what changes need to be made to Alberta’s Recall Act.

The act was passed by the UCP as a way to hold politicians accountable between elections.

However, as the number of petitions have mounted, Smith has said she’s worried the spirit of the act is being violated while also suggesting there could be foreign and organized union interference.

The head of the Alberta Federation of Labour has dismissed Smith’s allegation, saying it's not launching any recall campaigns and that the petitions are growing organically from citizens.