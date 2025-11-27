Alberta News

Three Calgary officers charged with criminal offences involving sexual misconduct

Photo: The Canadian Press The shoulder patch of a Calgary police officer is pictured in Calgary on Friday, July 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Three Calgary police officers have been charged with crimes involving sexual misconduct and have been relieved from duty without pay.

The Calgary Police Service alleges an officer met women during the course of his work and had or attempted to have personal and sexual contact with them, both on and off duty.

Const. Adam McBride faces four counts of breach of trust and, as of Tuesday, is no longer employed with the force.

Police say another officer allegedly encouraged McBride's conduct, and Const. David Harms is charged with two counts of breach of trust.

During the investigation, police say direct messages were uncovered and a photo of a partially naked woman was shared without consent.

Const. Tyler Hobberstad has been charged with breach of trust and distribution of an intimate image.

"We understand that serious allegations involving the conduct of serving members, even while off duty, can significantly affect the public's trust and confidence in us," Chief Katie McLellan said in a news release Thursday.

"That trust is foundational, and we remain steadfast in upholding the highest standards of conduct for our members and earning the confidence of the community we serve."

The force said the investigation began in January with oversight by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province's police watchdog.

McBride and Harms are set to appear in court Jan. 7. Hobberstad's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.

The news release said the force recognizes "a power imbalance exists between police officers and members of the public."

It encourages anyone who believes they received inappropriate contact of a personal nature from an officer to contact the Professional Standards Section or, starting Monday, to the new Police Review Commission, an independent civilian body investigating complaints about the conduct of officers.