Calgary Board of Education to pay $15M in sex abuse class action

Photo: The Canadian Press The Calgary Courts Centre is pictured in Calgary, Monday, May 6, 2024. A multi-million dollar lawsuit has been settled with the Calgary Board of Education after students alleged sexual assault against teachers at a school in the city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A $15-million settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit filed by former students of a Calgary junior high school who alleged abuse against two former teachers.

The lawsuit named the Calgary Board of Education and the teachers at John Ware Junior High School for alleged sexual, physical and psychological abuse from 1988 to 2004.

Michael Gregory, who taught at the school for 20 years, was charged in 2021 with 17 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. At the time, police said several former students had come forward with allegations against the teacher.

A few days later, police said Gregory had died and his death was not believed to be criminal.

Fred Archer worked at the school in the 1990s. He was later convicted of abusing boys at a different school where worked previously.

In the statement of claim, three representative plaintiffs alleged the school division failed to act on reports of abuse by Gregory and failed to ensure appropriate policies were in place to prevent abuse and exploitation.

Under terms of the settlement, which is still subject to court approval, the public school division and its insurers have agreed to pay $15.77 million, the division said in a statement Wednesday.

The settlement also includes an opportunity for victims to collaborate with the division about policies and training.

"The (Calgary Board of Education) is sorry for the harm experienced by the class members and the impact of that harm on them. The CBE commends the strength and courage of the class members who came forward to share their experiences and to participate in the court process," said the statement.

"Many of the class members intend to pursue further advocacy to prevent others from experiencing similar harm."

No date has been set for the court to determine whether it will approve the settlement.

David Corrigan, a lawyer representing the students, said they're pleased the matter has been resolved.

"The settlement stands as an important marker on the road to recovery for our clients, who have been dealing with repercussions of the sexual abuse for as long as 40 years," he said.