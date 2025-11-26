284368
280415
Alberta News  

Alberta paramedics, other health professionals vote to accept new contract

Health workers accept deal

The Canadian Press - Nov 25, 2025 / 5:53 pm | Story: 586089
Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Photo: The Canadian Press
Alberta finance minister Nate Horner speaks to the media at a news conference in Calgary, Thursday, June 29, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Some 22,000 Alberta health and medical workers, including paramedics, have a new four-year contract.

The Health Sciences Association of Alberta says after a nearly weeklong vote, about 67 per cent of its members cast a ballot in favour of the mediator-recommended deal with Alberta Health Services.

It will see union members get 12 per cent wage increases over four years, although many types of workers will also receive one-time wage increases on top of that based on market comparisons.

The union says the agreement is a step forward for health-care workers across the province.

Finance Minister Nate Horner says he’s pleased the deal has been accepted and its provisions will help retain and recruit new health-care workers to Alberta.

Besides paramedics, the contract also applies to physiotherapists, addictions counsellors, occupational therapists and many other types of specialized medical staff.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Alberta News

286112