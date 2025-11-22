Alberta News

Picket locations announced across Alberta for start of health-care union strike

Health-care strike coming

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner presents the Alberta 2025 budget in Edmonton, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

As a clock counts down the hours until thousands of Alberta hospital workers begin their strike, their union has published a list of where the first picket lines will be.

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees and Alberta Health Services say they have returned to the bargaining table ahead of Saturday's 8:30 a.m. deadline for the start of job action.

The AUPE has said it was "eager to see the employer's new offer," but there has been no word on what, if any, concessions AHS had made.

Instead, the union says picket lines will be at health centres and hospitals Saturday and Sunday, including the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary and the Wainwright Health Centre.

The AUPE gave strike notice Wednesday to AHS after bargaining fell apart over wages, and the 16,000 affected workers include licensed practical nurses and health-care aides.

Finance Minister Nate Horner has said AHS has contingency plans in place in the event of a strike.

The union has said about 78 per cent of union members are essential workers, meaning not all are legally allowed to strike.

"It’s time to send a powerful message," the AUPE announcement of picket locations stated. "We’re ready to fight for the wages and working conditions we deserve."

"Get your AUPE swag or favourite red outfit ready, make a catchy sign, and join a strike line near you this weekend."

The union did not immediately respond to an email Friday asking whether AHS has made changes to what it's offering workers.

Horner, in a statement Wednesday, said he would say more about what non-essential services would be impacted by the strike in the coming days.

Asked Friday whether there was any further information about what services would be affected, the health-delivery agency did not have an immediate answer.

The union has said there's a wage gap of about nine per cent between what the government last offered and what workers are demanding. The province last offered a 12 per cent wage increase over four years.