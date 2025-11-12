Alberta News

Alberta MLA accuses school principal of weaponizing position to push recall petition

Recall process misused?

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta legislature is shown in Edmonton, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An Alberta legislature member is going on the attack against one of her own constituents.

Angela Pitt, the United Conservative party member for Airdrie-East, says the man behind a petition to try to get her removed from the legislature is abusing his job as a school principal in order to launch a politically motivated attack.

Pitt, in an open letter, says the petition launched by Derek Keenan raises concerns that the MLA recall process is being misused.

She believes it's motivated by the Alberta government's handling of a provincewide teachers strike last month.

Premier Danielle Smith's government passed a bill ordering 51,000 teachers back to work while imposing a labour contract teachers previously rejected and using the Charter's notwithstanding clause to shield it from legal challenge.

Keenan has said the petition drive is not about the teacher dispute, but rather his feelings that Pitt isn’t responding to or acting on the concerns of constituents.