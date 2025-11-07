Alberta News

Alberta considering boost in speed limit to 120 km/h on divided highways

Alberta's government is considering raising the speed limit on its divided highways to 120 kilometres per hour.

Drivers on several divided highways are currently limited at going 110 km/h.

One such road is the heavily used corridor connecting Calgary and Edmonton, which Premier Danielle Smith says was designed for faster speeds.

Smith says many drivers already go above the 110 km/h limit and she thinks many would support the increase.

An online government survey on speed limits is now open and will close early next month.

The government says after the survey, it will review results and roll out the 120 km/h limit on divided highways on a pilot basis.

Smith says the government will closely monitor the increase to make sure it doesn't lead to additional accidents or collisions.