Alberta News

Carney tells business crowd a new pipeline project is 'going to happen'

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is pictured through a piece of textile art as he tours the Harbourfront Centre in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Prime Minister Mark Carney came close to telling a Bay Street audience today that he will secure a new pipeline for Alberta, offering his strongest endorsement yet of the idea.

During an address to the Canadian Club Toronto this afternoon Carney told the audience not worry because "we're on the pipeline stuff" without offering any details.

But then Carney stopped himself short and said "well, something's going to happen, let's put it that way."

Speaking in Calgary today, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she hopes to sign a memorandum of understanding with Ottawa on the province's proposal for a pipeline to bring oil to the B.C. coast, and on advancing the Pathways carbon capture project.

Smith said she hopes to have more to say next week, reiterating her demand for Ottawa to eliminate some environmental laws brought in under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

But Carney told the Toronto crowd those laws are not preventing major energy sector projects from going ahead, adding Ottawa is in direct conversations with the province.