Bitumen believed to be in river after tanker truck loses control on Alberta road

A tanker truck is shown after it went off the road into the North Saskatchewan River and leaked what is believed to be bitumen into the water off Highway 831 northeast of Edmonton in this Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 handout photo.

Mounties say a tanker truck has leaked what's believed to be bitumen into the North Saskatchewan River after it lost control on a highway northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say officers from the Smoky Lake detachment responded to a call about a truck in the water off Highway 831.

They say the driver lost control of the truck due to the heavy snow and bad road conditions and ended up in the river.

RCMP say the driver had to climb on top of the vehicle and was rescued by boat.

They say an environment team is on scene cleaning up the spill.

Mounties say the driver was not injured.