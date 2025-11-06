Police watchdog clears officers who shot, killed Alberta teen on First Nation
Cleared in boy's shooting
Alberta's police watchdog says two RCMP officers who shot and killed a teenage boy after he called them for help won't be charged.
Hoss Lightning, who was 15, died in August 2024 after telling a 911 dispatcher he was being followed by people trying to kill him.
The watchdog says RCMP found Lightning with weapons, including a machete and knife, and officers were arresting him so he could be taken to a group home.
They say the boy refused to let an officer search his backpack and tried to intimidate an officer before running away into a nearby field.
Investigators say there was a fight and the boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead in hospital.
The shooting has drawn calls for police reform and better de-escalation training from politicians and leaders from Samson Cree Nation, where the boy lived.
