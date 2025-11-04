Alberta News

Boy, 5, dies after being hit by SUV in Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police badge seen in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police are investigating after a boy was struck and killed by an SUV.

Police say a Jeep Cherokee was exiting the parking lot of a residential complex in the city's northeast on Monday morning.

They say a five-year-old boy was running on a sidewalk at the same time.

Police say the boy fell and was hit by the vehicle.

They say the child was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.