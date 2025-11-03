Calgary home sales down 13 per cent in October from a year ago, prices also decrease
The Calgary Real Estate Board says home sales dropped 13 per cent in October compared with last year as prices also fell.
The board says 1,885 homes changed hands last month, as year-to-date sales in the city totalled 20,082, which was down nearly 16 per cent compared with last year but in line with longer-term trends.
There were 3,233 new listings on the market last month, down 0.9 per cent from a year earlier, as the city's inventory grew 30.2 per cent to 6,471 homes for sale.
The board says much of the sales decline has been driven by the apartment and row-style homes categories.
CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie says improved rental supply and easing rents have slowed ownership demand for those types of homes, with excess supply also "weighing on prices in those segments more so than any other property type."
Calgary's residential benchmark price decreased 4.1 per cent year-over-year to $568,000 last month, with row and apartment-style properties seeing the largest price declines compared with October 2024.
