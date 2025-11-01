Alberta News

Banff Sunshine Village has earliest opening ever with lifts spinning Sunday

Ski season starts early

Photo: Banff Sunshine Village Sunshine's Strawberry Express chair this weekend.

While ski season may be a few weeks away in B.C.'s Southern Interior, skiers and boarders in the Rockies are getting an early treat.

Banff Sunshine Village announced Saturday morning that their season is kicking off Sunday, making the resort the first in Canada to open for the 2025/26 season.

“To our organization's knowledge this is our earliest opening EVER!” the resort posted on Facebook.

Opening day will see their Strawberry Express chair running, with the terrain park open as well.

Closer to home, local mountains have also seen significant early-season snowfall, but opening days are still a ways away.

The following are some of the local resorts' scheduled opening days, but these are subject to change depending on snow conditions: