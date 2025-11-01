Alberta News
Banff Sunshine Village has earliest opening ever with lifts spinning Sunday
Ski season starts early
Photo: Banff Sunshine Village
Sunshine's Strawberry Express chair this weekend.
While ski season may be a few weeks away in B.C.'s Southern Interior, skiers and boarders in the Rockies are getting an early treat.
Banff Sunshine Village announced Saturday morning that their season is kicking off Sunday, making the resort the first in Canada to open for the 2025/26 season.
“To our organization's knowledge this is our earliest opening EVER!” the resort posted on Facebook.
Opening day will see their Strawberry Express chair running, with the terrain park open as well.
Closer to home, local mountains have also seen significant early-season snowfall, but opening days are still a ways away.
The following are some of the local resorts' scheduled opening days, but these are subject to change depending on snow conditions:
- Sun Peaks – Nov. 22
- Big White – Nov. 27
- Silver Star – Nov. 28
- Revelstoke – Nov. 29
- Whitewater – Dec. 5
- Apex – Dec. 6
- Red Mountain – Dec. 13
More Alberta News
Webcam provided by Skyline Webcams
RECENT STORIES
- West will 'always be family'Entertainment - 7:58 am
- Hawk talks Epstein filesEntertainment - 7:55 am
- Kindness is a free currencyEntertainment - 7:54 am
- Biebers 'ignoring the noise'Entertainment - 7:54 am
- When Hudson met ConnorCanada - 7:52 am
© 2026 Castanet.net