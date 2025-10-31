Alberta News

Saskatchewan's Moe backs Alberta using notwithstanding clause to end teacher strike

Moe backs use of clause

Photo: The Canadian Press Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe gestures while speaking during a press conference before the Speech from the Throne, in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he stands by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s decision to use the notwithstanding clause to force striking teachers back to work.

Moe says the clause, which Alberta used to override teacher rights in the labour dispute, was necessary to ensure students can be in class.

He says governments have a duty to use every tool available to do what is best for their citizens.

Smith's government used the Charter's notwithstanding clause to end a three-week provincewide teachers strike by passing through the house in just hours a bill ordering 51,000 teachers back to work.

The clause overrides rights but must be renewed every five years to help hold governments accountable.

Moe’s government invoked the notwithstanding clause two years ago on a law that prevents children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.