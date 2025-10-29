Alberta News

Draft changes to Alberta's provincial ridings sees Edmonton, Calgary gain seats

More seats for the big cities

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta legislature is shown in Edmonton, on Thursday Oct. 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A new report recommends Alberta's two major cities get more seats in the provincial legislature in time for the 2027 election.

The report comes from a commission tasked by the province to study Alberta's existing ridings and determine a fair way to add two additional seats, bringing Alberta's total to 89 from 87.

The commission's interim report recommends two new seats in Calgary and one in Edmonton.

It also recommends changes to many existing ridings to account for population swings, including consolidating two rural ridings into one in northern Alberta.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery and the Opposition NDP say they're reviewing the report.

The commission will now hold public hearings on its recommendations before submitting a final report in five months.