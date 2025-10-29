Alberta News

Alberta's plan to add 'Strong and Free' on licence plates hits copyright speed bump

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, right, and Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally, announce a voting period for Alberta's new licence plates in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Alberta's plan to add the slogan Strong and Free to its licence plates appears to have hit a speed bump.

Denise Dow, of Saint John, N.B., has operated Strong and Free Emblem Inc. since 2007 and currently holds a copyright to the phrase.

Earlier this month, she says she learned Premier Danielle Smith's government wants to change its licence plate slogan from Wildrose Country to Strong and Free — possibly violating her copyright.

Dow says she's not looking to pick a fight and wants to come to a win-win agreement with the province, but the Alberta government says nobody can corner the market on the phrase.

Service Alberta spokesman Kevin Lee says the licence plates are not commercial products.

He noted in an email that Strong and Free is part of Canada's national anthem and appears in Latin on the provincial coat of arms.