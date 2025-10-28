Alberta News

'Forever Canadian' petition surpasses goal, collects 456K signatures

Petition blows past goal

Photo: The Canadian Press Thomas Lukaszuk, former deputy premier and organizer of the Forever Canadian petition, is pictured in Edmonton on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

UPDATE 10:25 a.m.

Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier of Alberta who has circulated a petition to make it official policy for the province to stay in Canada, says it has just over 456,000 signatures.

The final tally is far greater than the 294,000 signatures required over the course of three months to initiate a possible referendum in Alberta.

The "Forever Canadian" petition started as a counter to separatists who want a referendum on Alberta independence and asks: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”

Lukaszuk has said Albertans should be given the opportunity to vote in a referendum or allow legislature members to vote on the question in the house.

Premier Danielle Smith's government has urged Alberta to stay in Confederation but has also made it easier for groups to hold a referendum on quitting Canada by lowering the signature threshold.

A question proposed by the Alberta Prosperity Project asks: "Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?"

ORIGINAL 6:25 a.m.

Thomas Lukaszuk is feeling reasonably optimistic.

For the last three months, the former deputy premier of Alberta has been on a mission to keep the province from splitting from Canada with his "Forever Canadian" campaign.

He and roughly 6,500 volunteers have been door knocking and setting up shop everywhere from airports, dog parks and parades to driveways, farmers markets and zoos — all with the goal of collecting 294,000 signatures on a petition by a deadline on Tuesday.

The petition asks: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain within Canada?”

He started his campaign as a counter to separatists wanting a referendum on Alberta independence.

Those involved with Lukaszuk's petition are still tallying up signatures. Earlier this month, he said they had gathered 230,000.

"At this point in time, I am very reasonably optimistic," Lukaszuk said in an interview Monday.

He's set to drop off boxes of signed petition sheets to Elections Alberta and reveal the final number of signatures on Tuesday.

"I knew that this was going to resonate with Albertans, because I know Albertans to be proud Canadians first and that the vast majority of Albertans are what (former premier) Ralph Klein would have called severely normal," Lukaszuk said.

"We have struck a chord with Canadians, with Albertans and this is extremely important to them."

Lukaszuk said Albertans should be given the opportunity to vote in a referendum or allow legislature members to vote on the petition question in the house.

He said he's not aware of any current sitting legislature member who has signed it.

The United Conservative Party government, under Premier Danielle Smith, has urged Alberta to stay in Confederation while at the same time making it easier to hold a referendum on separation.

The government recently lowered the bar for groups like the Alberta Prosperity Project to launch a referendum. Its proposed question is: "Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province in Canada?"

The province's chief electoral officer referred that question to court for a judicial review. If approved, the group would need to collect 177,000 signatures in four months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2025.

-- By Bill Graveland in Calgary