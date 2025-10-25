Alberta News

Calgary mayoralty race runner-up formally requesting a recount of Monday's results

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary’s new mayor-elect Jeromy Farkas speaks to reporters outside city hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, after narrowly defeating his opponent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

The runner-up in Calgary's mayoralty race has formally requested a recount.

Sonya Sharp lost to Jeromy Farkas by 581 votes in Monday's civic election.

In a statement, Sharp said her request under the Local Authorities Election Act is about ensuring transparency and confidence in the democratic process.

She says it could also highlight areas for improvement within the province's municipal framework.

Sharp says there's nothing unusual in asking for a recount and that in Edmonton's election a recount uncovered a discrepancy of more than 600 votes due to a data entry error that reversed the initial result.

Calgary's mayor and council are scheduled to be sworn in Oct. 29.

"Calgarians deserve absolute confidence that every vote has been counted accurately and that the process is beyond reproach," Sharp said.

"The request is about strengthening trust in the system."