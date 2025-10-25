Alberta News

Alberta's Smith applauds decision to end Ontario tariff ad campaign, urges diplomacy

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford, left, and Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, speak before signing agreements to build new energy and trade infrastructure in Calgary, Alta., Monday, July 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Ontario is making the right decision by ending its tariff ad campaign that led U.S. President Donald Trump to call off all trade talks with Canada.

The ads feature footage of former U.S. president Ronald Reagan saying tariffs damage economies, which Trump has claimed to be a false representation of the former president's views.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford now says his government is pulling the campaign so trade talks between the two countries can resume.

Smith says she thinks diplomacy and working in good faith is the right strategy to get a deal in place and she's pleased with Ford's decision.

She says Canada and the U.S. need to focus on shared goals like energy.

Opposing Smith is Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who has said Ontario shouldn't back down and that Trump's reaction means the campaign is working.