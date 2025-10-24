Alberta News

Alberta government pays out $95 million to end another coal policy lawsuit

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of coal.

The Alberta government is paying out $95 million to a coal mining company to end another one of the lawsuits launched against it over its policy flip-flop.

The settlement with Evolve Power brings Alberta's overall payout so far to nearly $240 million, as a separate agreement reached with another company earlier this year saw the government pay $143 million.

A notice published by Evolve Power to its shareholders last week says it is surrendering two coal leases to the government as part of the deal.

The company's notice says it believes the settlement represents the best possible outcome and that its board will soon meet to vote on dividend amounts to be paid to shareholders.

Energy Minister Brian Jean's office says the province can't provide details on the terms of the settlements but that the government is working to conclude the lawsuits fairly while protecting the interests of Albertans.

The companies suing the province argue that Alberta effectively expropriated their land after it suddenly reinstated its long-standing coal policy in 2022 less than two years after it was lifted and companies had been encouraged at that time to buy land for potential mining projects.

Initially the companies sought close to $16 billion in damages, but with two companies reaching settlements that total now sits closer to $10 billion.

Jean's office says the government has no plans to re-lease the land surrendered by Evolve Power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2025.