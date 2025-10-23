Alberta News

Alberta legislature set to return with throne speech as teachers strike goes on

Legislature set to return

Photo: The Canadian Press The Alberta legislature is shown in Edmonton on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Alberta's legislative assembly is set to return today with a throne speech kicking off the fall sitting.

The assembly will return just as a provincewide teachers strike nears the end of its third week, and teachers are expected to rally outside while members take in the speech.

The government is expected to table back-to-work legislation, with Premier Danielle Smith previously saying it could happen as soon as next week if the strike goes on.

Government house leader Joseph Schow has said the government will introduce at least 15 bills this sitting, including new rules to prevent long ballot protests during provincial elections.

Another piece of legislation is expected to limit how professional regulatory bodies can police their own members, a move first promised by Smith a year ago.

Opposition NDP leader Naheed Nenshi says the government's priorities are out of touch with Albertans, who he says are more concerned about affordability and health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2025.