Court appearance put over for Alberta boy, 12, accused of trying to kill brother

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign on Lethbridge Police Service headquarters is pictured in Lethbridge on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A 12-year-old boy charged with the attempted murder of his seven-year-old brother in southern Alberta is to remain in custody for at least another month.

A scheduled bail hearing has been put over to Nov. 12.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been in custody since his arrest in August in Lethbridge, Alta.

He is also charged with aggravated assault.

Police have said their father arrived home to find the younger boy seriously injured.

They said the older boy told officers that an unknown man came into the home and stabbed his brother before running away.