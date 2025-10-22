Alberta News

Spotlight to move to Alberta legislature as teachers strike enters Day 12

Photo: The Canadian Press Protest signs outside the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

The spotlight is getting ready to shift to the Alberta legislature as a provincewide teachers strike enters its 12th school day.

Premier Danielle Smith’s government is preparing to introduce its throne speech Thursday to begin the fall sitting.

A number of parents groups, who rallied at the legislature the day before the strike began Oct. 6, are urging others to again gather there to support teachers and demand more funding.

Both sides are gearing up for government to introduce legislation next week that would order teachers back to work.

Smith has signalled a bill is coming, saying the lengthy strike is an intolerable hardship for students and families.

About 51,000 teachers in public, separate and francophone schools are off the job, affecting 750,000 students.