Albertans to pick mayors, councillors in provincewide municipal elections

Albertans head to the polls

Albertans are set to pick their next mayors and councillors today as municipal elections take place across the province.

Edmonton is guaranteed to see a new face in the mayor's chair, as Amarjeet Sohi decided not to seek re-election after an unsuccessful run at returning to Parliament.

In Calgary, Jyoti Gondek is seeking a second term as mayor after a sometimes stormy term that saw her spar with the provincial government over a major transit project and navigate a catastrophic water main break.

This year's elections are the first to see political parties in the two major cities, a change introduced by the provincial government on a pilot basis.

Gondek, who is running as an Independent, is being challenged by eight other including by Coun. Sonya Sharp with the Communities First party.

In Edmonton, longtime councillor Andrew Knack is running for mayor as an Independent, facing off against a dozen candidates, including Coun. Tim Cartmell with the Better Edmonton party.

Also seeking another term is Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland, the only person to ever hold the title.

Ireland led the Rocky Mountain resort town through the aftermath of a devastating wildfire last year that destroyed a third of its buildings.