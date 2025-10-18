Alberta News

Director of Alberta Law Enforcement Training Centre charged with sexual assault

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The director of an Alberta training centre for peace officers and first responders has been charged with sexually assaulting a student.

RCMP say it was made aware of allegations in June by a person in a program at the Law Enforcement Training Centre in Lac La Biche, northeast of Edmonton.

The director was removed soon after from the position.

Mounties say the alleged offence took place in 2024 when the victim was a candidate in training.

Christopher Clark, 42, of Lac La Biche was released from custody last week.

He is set to appear in court on Nov. 17.

Lac La Biche County, which owns and operates the training centre, said in an email it took immediate action as soon as it learned of the allegations and new leadership was appointed.

"We want to reassure residents and all people who receive services from Lac La Biche County that our organization maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct," it said in an email.

The centre's website says it opened in 2020 when the county entered into agreements with Portage College and Alberta Public Safety and Emergency Services.

Among its flagship programs is a 12-week session for community peace officer recruits and one for bylaw enforcement officers. As of January, the website said, it has trained more than 1,500 people from across Canada.