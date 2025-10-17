Alberta News

Report into Alberta health contracts finds conflicts widely known

Conflicts widely known

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith addresses the Global Business Forum in Banff, Alta., Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A final report into allegations of corruption in Alberta government health contracts says it was widely known two staffers were in conflicts of interest but no steps were taken by senior officials.

Former Manitoba judge Raymond Wyant makes 18 recommendations for the Alberta government, including improving conflict and procurement policies.

The investigation stemmed from allegations in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by a former chief executive officer of Alberta's provincial health authority.

Wyant says in the report that he found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Premier Danielle Smith, her ministers or other political staff.

But he says limited powers afforded to him mean he can't make any definitive statements.

It says because his investigation was not a public inquiry, individuals involved refused interviews and avoided answering certain questions.

Wyant says he felt many tried to tell the truth, but he was given the impression that some weren't providing "complete information."

More coming.