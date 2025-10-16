Alberta News

Man charged with murder of Edmonton boy who vanished in June

Missing boy found dead

Photo: The Canadian Press Edmonton police say 14-year-old Samuel Bird, shown in this undated handout photo, was last seen in June when he left his home to visit a friend in the city's west end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Edmonton Police Service (Mandatory Credit)

Edmonton police say they have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old boy who disappeared in June.

They say the remains of Samuel Bird have been found in a rural area outside the city.

Bryan Farrell, who is 38, faces various other charges, including interfering with a body, aggravated assault and arson.

Samuel was last seen leaving his mother's home in west Edmonton to go visit a friend.

Posters with the Indigenous boy's name and photo have been plastered on utility poles across the city, and volunteers have been searching for him for months.

Police say they are not looking for other suspects in the killing.