Alberta News

'Strong and free': Alberta government changing licence plate design, slogan

Licence plates changing

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces a voting period for Alberta's new licence plates in Edmonton, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. The new plate will include the phrase "Strong and Free", which is also used by the United Conservative Party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Alberta may no longer be known as "Wild Rose Country" — at least on its licence plates.

The provincial government is looking to change the slogan and design of its plates, with Albertans being asked to vote over the next three weeks on eight possible options.

The new slogan, chosen by the government, is "Strong and Free."

It's a phrase featured in Latin on Alberta's coat of arms as the provincial motto but has also been used by the governing United Conservative Party in past campaigns and promotional material.

Premier Danielle Smith says there's nothing political about the choice.

She says the phrase serves as a nod to the national anthem and illustrates "Alberta's position as a strong and sovereign province within a united Canada."

The design selections include photographic backdrops of Alberta monuments and landscapes, as well as plate numbers in blue in addition to the currently used red.