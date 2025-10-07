Alberta News

Alberta Premier in Ottawa to push for federal partnership on energy projects

Smith in Ottawa

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at the start of a meeting in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is in Ottawa this week, following up on her now week-old pledge to help fund the development of a proposal for a new oil pipeline to Canada's West Coast.

Smith is hopeful the project — which as of yet has no private sector proponent or a suggested route option — can be submitted for consideration by Prime Minister Mark Carney's new Major Projects Office by next spring.

Smith met with Carney on Monday at the Ottawa airport, just before he boarded a plane to Washington, where he is to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters in a brief photo op just before their private meeting, Smith said Canada faces a test in getting major projects built and that includes making compromises between building new energy infrastructure and still reducing emissions.

Carney acknowledged the two had a lot to discuss about making Canada an energy superpower and said there were exciting opportunities available without identifying any by name.

Smith is expected to hold a news conference in Ottawa this morning to provide an update on Alberta's efforts to work with the federal government to "create lasting prosperity" for Canadians.

She is lobbying hard for Ottawa to repeal several environmental policies from the previous government of prime minister Justin Trudeau, including a ban on oil tankers off the B.C. coast and a cap on emissions from oil and gas production.