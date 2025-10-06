Alberta News

Classes suspended in Alberta as provincewide teachers strike set to begin today

Provincewide teachers strike

Photo: The Canadian Press Teachers and supporters take part in a rally on World Teachers' Day in Edmonton, on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.

Some 51,000 members of the Alberta Teachers Association are poised to begin a strike today.

The labour action, if it goes ahead, will impact more than 700,000 students across 2,500 public, separate and francophone schools.

Most school boards — including those in Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray and Lethbridge — have sent notices telling families that barring an 11th-hour deal, classes would be paused beginning Monday.

Both sides appeared far apart late last week but the union said Friday they had resumed "exploratory conversations."

Teachers rejected the government's latest offer late last month, which included a 12 per cent pay raise over four years, a government promise to hire 3,000 more teachers to address class sizes and money to cover the cost of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Alberta Teachers Association president Jason Schilling said last week the hiring figure in that offer is a drop in the bucket compared to what's needed, noting the province needs to hire at least 5,000 more instructors to align with student-teacher ratios.