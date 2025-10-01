Alberta News

Alberta RCMP call off search for missing six-year-old after 11 days

Photo: The Canadian Press Darius Macdougall, 6, of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown in this RCMP missing person handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout —

The search for a six-year-old boy missing for 11 days in mountainous terrain in southern Alberta has been called off.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says the search for Darius Macdougall in the Crowsnest Pass area has not turned up any trace of the boy.

She says if the child is still in the area, he's believed to be dead.

Searchers, helicopters, dogs, drones and underwater teams have scoured 22 square kilometres of the woods since the boy disappeared around noon on Sept. 21.

Darius was reported missing after he didn't return from a walk with six young relatives from an area the family had been camping.

The boy from Lethbridge, Alta., has autism, which rescuers say likely complicated the search, because it may have prevented him from responding to his name.

Slaney says the police investigation will continue as officers check tips and other leads.