Five Canadian provinces boost their minimum wage, Alberta now lowest

Five provinces are increasing their minimum wage today to support workers amid affordability issues.

The hikes will apply to Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The provinces have tied their increases to Canada's steadily growing consumer price index, which is an indicator of inflation.

Ontario's minimum wage is now $17.60 per hour, Nova Scotia's and Prince Edward Island's are $16.50 an hour, Manitoba's is $16 per hour and Saskatchewan's is $15.35 an hour.

Alberta is the only province that has not boosted its minimum wage, with its $15-per-hour rate now the lowest in Canada.

British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador raised their minimum wage earlier this year.