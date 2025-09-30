Alberta News

Family of Alberta boy missing for a week won't stop searching until he's found

Family won't stop searching

Darius Macdougall, 6, of Lethbridge, Alta., is shown in this RCMP missing person handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - RCMP (Mandatory Credit) Click here to view gallery Photo: The Canadian PressPhoto: The Canadian Press

The family of a six-year-old Alberta boy missing for more than a week says they won't rest until he's brought home.

A statement by the family of Darius Macdougall comes as the search for the boy enters its second week and hundreds comb through mountainous terrain in southern Alberta.

It says the family is thankful to the searchers for their dedication and that the community's support has provided them strength and hope.

Darius was reported missing after he didn't return from a walk with six young relatives in the Crowsnest Pass area, where the family had been camping.

RCMP had previously maintained optimism of finding the boy from Lethbridge, Alta., alive, but later said his chances of survival were less than five per cent.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says crews will search "higher probability" areas that have already been searched and says ground crews are following up on leads from the public.