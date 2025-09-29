Alberta News

Smith Alberta Next panel to close out cross-province tour in Calgary

Alberta Next panel to close

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announces proposed changes to several pieces of democratic process legislation in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Premier Danielle Smith and her Alberta Next panel are set to wrap up their cross-province tour tonight in Calgary.

It's their tenth and final town hall since July consulting residents about the province's relationship with the federal government.

The panel is pitching six ideas that could become referendum questions, including exiting the Canada Pension Plan for an Alberta-run version, creating a provincial police force and wrestling more control over immigration.

Though initially billed as consultations, the premier told the most recent town hall in Grande Prairie that the province would likely take action on some topics without a vote.

Results of an online survey on the ideas haven't been released, but crowds at the town halls have largely voted in favour of them in straw polls.

The Calgary meeting is the last in-person event for the panel, though a telephone town hall is scheduled for Wednesday night.